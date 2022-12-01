South Africa: Govt Relooks Its HIV/Aids Treatment Plan - South African News Briefs - December 1, 2022

Cape Town —

Govt Looks at HIV/Aids Treatment Plan on World Aids Day

The government has admitted that it took its eye off Tuberculosis and HIV/Aids treatment with the onset of Covid-19. South Africa has had the highest number of infections and fatalities on the African continent. Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dlomo told eNCA that the government will be reflecting on the number of HIV positive people receiving treatment and those who stopped their treatment at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

'Only Those ANC Members Charged Need to Step Aside'

The ANC's National Executive Committee is holding a special meeting to discuss the Phala Phala report. Party spokesperson Pule Mabe said the step-aside rule does not apply to the president at this point. Mabe said the rule only applies to those who are criminally charged, eNCA reports. There have been calls for the president to step aside after it was found that he may have a case to answer. This follows an unreported robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm, in which over U.S.$4 million was stolen. The president faces possible impeachment.