Ghana: Build Partnerships to Promote Growth of Your Businesses... Youth in Financial Technology Urged

Ghanaian entrepreneurs, particularly the youth in financial technology, should partner and network to promote the success and growth of their businesses, Mr Darryl Mawutor Abraham, Leader of Taptap Send, an international remittance firm, has said.

He said "opportunities are leveraged when entrepreneurs partner with like-minded people" and that the new order in the global space necessitated that young men and women with ambitions in the digital and e-transact space came together and join hands for progress.

Mr Mawutor, a Tech leader with over 18 years of experience in creating, building and scaling businesses in the UK Fin Tech sector stated this at the 10th edition of the Tech in Ghana conference which opened at the Accra Digital Centre yesterday.

The two-day high-tech-level conference is a special event facility with contemporary, professional atmosphere for leaders, investors and influencers in the financial digital space aimed among others, to strengthen the bourgeoning Tech eco-system in Ghana.

The 2022 Tech in Ghana fair is jointly sponsored by Taptap Send, a digital first electronic money transfer firm with operations in Ghana and other developing countries in Africa and Asia.

Mr Abraham said according to World Bank statistics, Ghana was the second highest receiver of remittances in Sub-Saharan Africa, second to Nigeria and that an estimated $4.5 billion was sent to Ghana in 2021 which was equivalent to six percent of the country's Gross Domestic Product.

He said Taptap Send,operating in over 25 countries in Africa and Asia, was in the country with the unique intent to tap the untapped potential of transferring and receiving funds from relatives, friends, business partners and well-wishers with ease and comfort, charging no fees and with the most convenient user experience.

Tech in Ghana is held twice in each year, one in Ghana and one in the UK which brings together players and major multi-national brands in the digital and technical eco system for the exchange of knowledge and networking for the growth of that sector of industry.