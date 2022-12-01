Ghana: Isaac Owusu Ashanti Open Tennis Launched in Kumasi

The 2022 edition of the Isaac Owusu Ashanti Tennis Championship will be held on December 12-18, 2022 with the 4 Garrison Officers Mess, Asamu Jay and the Ashanti Tennis Clubs as venues for the matches, organisers have said.

The event which was officially launched in Kumasi on Monday will be crowned with an outdoor Carols Night service at the 4 Garrison Officers Mess court.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries and members of the tennis fraternity in the Ashanti region and chaired by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the OkomfoAnokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), who also doubled as the representative of the Ashanti Regional Minister.

Mr. Isaac Owusu, in a speech, pledged to support the GTF's vision of promoting and growing tennis in the other regions and beyond the nation's capital, Accra.

The official launch was marked by the Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Addai Mensah and Mr. Isaac Owusu, hittinga tennis ball over the net to signify the readiness of the tournament in the region.

The event, organised by Ten Trio Consult under the auspices of the Ghana Tennis Federation, will feature social, semiprofessional and junior players' categories.