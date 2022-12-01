Ghana: Isaac Owusu Ashanti Open Tennis Launched in Kumasi

1 December 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The 2022 edition of the Isaac Owusu Ashanti Tennis Championship will be held on December 12-18, 2022 with the 4 Garrison Officers Mess, Asamu Jay and the Ashanti Tennis Clubs as venues for the matches, organisers have said.

The event which was officially launched in Kumasi on Monday will be crowned with an outdoor Carols Night service at the 4 Garrison Officers Mess court.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries and members of the tennis fraternity in the Ashanti region and chaired by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the OkomfoAnokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), who also doubled as the representative of the Ashanti Regional Minister.

Mr. Isaac Owusu, in a speech, pledged to support the GTF's vision of promoting and growing tennis in the other regions and beyond the nation's capital, Accra.

The official launch was marked by the Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Addai Mensah and Mr. Isaac Owusu, hittinga tennis ball over the net to signify the readiness of the tournament in the region.

The event, organised by Ten Trio Consult under the auspices of the Ghana Tennis Federation, will feature social, semiprofessional and junior players' categories.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.