Ghana: Bring Out the Best in You! ... PGA President Tells Pro Golfers

The President of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA), Mr. Mark Coffie, has asked professional golfers taking part in the ninth Gold Fields PGA tournament to put up their very best in the competition to make it one of the most competitive editions in the history of the tournament.

He said this at the ninth edition of the PGA Gold Fields Tournament at Damang inTarkwa which teed off yesterday.

It is expected to end on Saturday, December 3.

The event is attracting 32 professional golfers and 16 seniors to competing for the ultimate prizes in the pros and seniors regular categories.

In all, the regular pros will play all rounds for two days and will be cut to 24 for the remaining two days whereas the seniors will play all rounds for two days and will be cut to eight for the last day.

Welcoming guests to the course yesterday, Mr. Coffie urged the players to be at their best competitively to produce a worthy champion after the four days.

"We have no excuses; we have assembled the best of the best in the sport for the PGA championship final. We look forward to a beautiful event."

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Gold Fields PGA championship, Mr Hans De Beer urged the players to play their best as they aim to undo each other for the ultimate and be mindful of the rules and strategies on the course.

"If there are any problems on the course,please draw the attention of the organisers; there are drop zones at some strategic places so kindly be aware of it," he added.

He announced that the price money for the hole-in-one was still pegged at GH¢ 20,000 and has been extended to all three pars because "we have changed the rules; so feel free and enjoy your tournament."

The total prize money for the pros is GH¢ 267,000 and that of the seniors is pegged at GH¢ 69,500, making a grand total of GH¢336,500.

That marks an increment in the total prize money of last year, which was GH¢172,000.