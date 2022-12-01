Ghana: Melcom Opens East Legon Branch

The Melcom Group of Companies has opened its East Legon store in Accra to offer one-stop shop service to its clients in the community.

The state of-the-art facility is designed to serve all demographics of clientele, and has a Pizza Hut restaurant, and an Art Kitchen.

It also gives clients the opportunity to take a break from shopping to enjoy a selection of freshly prepared snacks or full meal right in the shop.

Briefing the media in Accra yesterday, Mr Godwin Avenorgbo, Director of Communications, Melcom Group, said Melcom was investing in new look stores with new features and attractions for the convenience of their Customers and Patrons.

"While our subsidiaries have increased in number and are offering special services in support of the Melcom Group's Corporate Goals, we have consistently pushed the agenda to reach out to many less serviced communities with the Melcom Brand.

As we expand services to the already well-serviced areas by opening up facilities which offer wider and more congenial shopping space for the convenience of our cherished Customers," he said.

Mr Avenorgbo said the company's rebranding was supported with enhancing and elevating the corporate goals and business direction with a focus on achieving higher standards and providing an excellent customer experience.

"Customers can purchase items from food to non-food, covering new and extended departments namely, Multimedia, Small Appliances, Home Care, Delicatessen, The Liquor Store, Butchery, Frozen Foods, Bakery, Baby Care and Fresh Produce, among others," he said

He said Melcom had extended its Black Friday' shopping experience being observed globally, "at Melcom we are extending the duration to make it possible for all our clients to make purchases at their convenience and since it has become obvious that Black Friday is a precursor of the huge global Christmas Season, Melcom Management has taken steps to invest in bigger, better and more modern facilities to improve the shopping experience for all its loyal Customers".