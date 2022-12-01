Ghana: Kingdom Exim Ghana Supports 38th National Farmers' Day With Gh¢25, 000

Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited has donated an amount of GH¢25,000 to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to support the upcoming 38th National Farmers' Day.

The donation is to support the Ministry in awarding the individual who would emerge as the best crop farmer for this year's event.

The General Executive Manager, Operations and Finance, Mr Samuel Asiamah, donated the amount on behalf of his company.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times, Mr Asiamah said Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited had been the main sponsor for the Tree Crop Award for some years now.

He stated that his company's main motivation was to support the Ministry and to assist farmers to promote agriculture in the country.

"We are into commodities and we deal directly with farmers, so we see it as our responsibility to partner with the Ministry in supporting anytime there is Farmers' Day," MrAsiamah stated.

"As a legally registered company in Ghana, we see it as part of our social responsibility to partner the government in its activities," he stressed.

He said apart from the GH¢25,000 donation to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited would also support the programme with cash and farming products at the regional and district levels.

Mr Asiamah said founders of Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited, Mr James Rajamani and Mr Emmanuel Rajamani, saw social responsibility as a core value of the company.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Ministry, Yaw Frimpong Addo, the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, thanked the company for its continuous support to the Farmers' Day celebration.

He used the opportunity to invite other corporate bodies to come and support the event.

"It is not too late, between now and Friday, we will be in Koforidua. Our doors are open to other corporations who would also like to support," he said.

Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited is a group of companies with diverse business interest in agriculture, shipping and logistics, engineering and construction, hospitality as well as technology and innovation.