Ghana: South African Delegation to Understudy Ghana's Small-Scale Mining Sector

1 December 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Ms Grace Mason has expressed her country's readiness and interest to understudy Ghana's small-scale mining sector particularly on the regularisation of their small-scale mining operations.

She described Ghana's small-scale mining architecture as one of the best on the continent and announced an official visit by a delegation from South Africa's mining industry from December 4th- 9th, 2022.

Receiving the delegation, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor stated that Ghana was a favourable investment destination where South Africa was a major partner and it was in the interest of both countries to foster mutual beneficial relations.

He said the cordial relations that existed between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his South African counterpart President Cyril Ramaphosa must be maintained and should also propel the two countries to boost trade and investment.

Mr Jinapor indicated that "South Africa is a major partner for our country and they have a lot of investments here, it is in our interest as well as that of South African companies are treated well".

The meeting was also attended by the South African Deputy High Commissioner MrThandoDalmba, the CEO of Minerals Commission, Mr Martin Ayisi and the Technical Director, Mines at the Ministry, Mr Peter Awuah.

