Ghana: Peace Building Must Not Be Limited to Elections - Rev Prof Frimpong-Manso

The immediate past Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, has called for proactive peace building activities to safeguard the peace of the country.

He said activities that promoted peaceful coexistence and peace across the country must be every day activity and not an event due to the invaluable role of peace in the development process.

"Let be proactive in our peace building activities. We need not wait until election year before embarking on peace campaigns," he said.

Rev Frimpong-Manso, who is also a member of the NPC made the call in Accra over the weekend at the Second Dialogue and Peace Conference organised by TUDEC Development Corporation.

The conference organised in collaboration with the National Peace Council (NPC), Christian Council of Ghana, the National Chief Imam and the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence in diversity, mutual understanding and improve dialogue between various faiths, cultures and races.

He said the conference was a positive initiative which must be replicated across the whole country.

Rev Prof Frimpong-Manso noted that in the 2021 Global Peace Report (GPR), Ghana ranked the second most peaceful country in Africa and 38th in the world out of 163 countries reviewed and this made Ghana the most peaceful country in West Africa sub-region after scoring 1.715 points.

This he said was an improvement over the 2020 ranking where Ghana ranked third in Africa and 43rd in the world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that Ghana had been making steady progress in its quest to ensure sustainable peace, stressing that "While we celebrate this feat, we cannot go to sleep as threats to these feat are not far from Ghana."

Rev Prof Frimpong-Manso said the conference was timely looking at the threats posed by terrorism and violent extremism activities in the Sahel and other neigbhouring countries.

He said the threat to terrorism and violent extremism had heightened discourse with the security circles in Ghana giving the porous borders across the sub-region.

"There are growing fears of spread of violent extremism groups across the sub-region including Ghana. Other notable domestic threats which promote fertile grounds for violent extremism are chieftaincy and ethnic clashes, farmer-herder conflicts, violent demonstrations, armed robberies, proliferations of arms and drug trafficking," he added.

On his part the President of TUDEC, Mr Cafer Tepeli said the world was current faced with discrimination, hatred and violence.

He said it was in this direction that TUDEC had taken it upon itself to organise such conference to enable people to dialogue towards world peace.

Mr Tepeli said Ghana was one country with peace that could be leveraged to promote world peace.