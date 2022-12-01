Ghana: Asiedu, Ampah Show Class At Annual E&P Tarkwa Gold Fields Tennis Tournament

Defending champion, Jude Buabeng Asiedu won his second annual Engineers and Planners Tarkwa Gold Fields internal tennis tournament after defeating Emmanuel Amos-Abanyie in the men's singles final at the Tarkwa Tennis Club court.

Showing no sign of nerves after falling behind in the second set, Jude raised his level to hit back to win the final set 6-3, 1-6, and (10-6)

"It has been a very difficult match for me, Jude said. It's very hard playing against one of the best competitors in the tournament, someone who never gives up; I was patient, I played aggressively, I am happy with this win and I am playing the best tennis this year which is on a very high level and I have a lot of confidence in myself, in games".

In the ladies final, second seed Lisel Ampah of the University of Mines and Technology Basic School won her first singles title after stunning defending champion Eunice Minta 6-3, 6-1.

Lisellater partnered her father, William Ampah to win the mixed doubles title after overcoming Eunice Minta and Albert Naamu in the final.

In the Ladies doubles events, Ampah combined forces with Freda Opare Danso to oust Eunice Minta and her partner Janelle Minta-Afari.

In the men's doubles final, Jude Buabeng Asiedu and William Ampah completed their dream run when they defeated Michael Bonsu and Ebenezer Conduah 6-0.

In the Veteran's category, Nicholas Ofosu defeated Michael Bonsu 6-4, 6-4.

Bismark Asubonteng took home the beginners title with a 6-3, 0-6, 10-7 triumph over Evans Otoo while William Ampah claimed his title of the night after outwitting Archibold Acquah 6-1, 6-2 to secure the consolation title.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Manager of Engineers and Planners at Gold Fields Tarkwa site, Daniel Tweneboah said, the timing was tight but the company saw the essence of sports as critical as it links to the health and safety of the workforce.

Chairman of Tarkwa Gold Fields Tennis club, Godfred Avane thanked Engineers and Planners for coming on board to sponsor this year's tournament.