Nigeria: Burna Boy Tops Apple Music Nigeria No. 1 Artist of 2022

1 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ada Osadebe

Grammy award winner, Burna Boy has emerged as the top artist on Apple's music list for 2022 with his album "Love, Damini."

The album had the most streams on Apple Music in Kenya and Ghana in 2022.

It is also the third-most streamed album on Apple Music South Africa in 2022.

According to Apple Music's list of the best songs and albums for 2022, which was revealed on Tuesday, 'Love, Damini' was most streamed.

Burna Boy's sixth album was released on July 8, 2022.

The album achieved remarkable success, rising to the top spot on Apple Music Nigeria in 2022.

Top list of Album 2022

1 Burna Boy - Love, Damini

2 Asake - Mr. Money With The Vibe

3 Wizkid - Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition)

4 Rema - Rave & Roses

5 Kizz Daniel - Barnabas

6 Omah Lay - Boy Alone

7 Fireboy DML - Playboy

8 Burna Boy - Twice As Tall

9 Ayra Starr - 19 & Dangerous

10 BNXN fka Buju - Sorry I'm Late

