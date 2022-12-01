Liberia: Tweah, Wife in Stable Condition - Govt

.... Tweah and his Wife, are "recuperating after undergoing surgeries at the Florence Nightingale Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey."

The Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel Tweah, and his wife are recovering well while seeking advanced medical care in Istanbul, Turkey, just days after a near-fatal motor accident at Ganglota Town, Lofa County.

In a release yesterday, the Ministry of Information said that Tweah and his Wife, are said to be "recuperating after undergoing surgeries at the Florence Nightingale Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey."

"The couple, along with their driver and security guard, first sought treatment at the Phebe and John F. Kennedy hospitals respectively, before being advised to seek further medical attention overseas," Ledgerhood J. Rennie, the Minister of Information said.

"The driver and security guard were observed not to have sustained any major injuries and discharged by the John F. Kennedy medical center following 24-hour observation," he added.

Tweah and his wife, Delecia, were evacuated from Liberia on Monday on board a chartered flight into Ghana and thereafter into Ankara, Turkey. They, along with two bodyguards and a driver were involved in a near-fatal motor accident along the Lofa-Gbarnga highway on Sunday, November 27.

The minister was returning from the 5th commencement convocation at the Lofa Community College, where he served as the guest speaker before the accident occurred.

Tweah's Toyota luxury Land Cruiser somersaulted causing injuries to all the occupants, especially Mrs. Tweah, whose arm was fractured. They were initially treated at Phebe Hospital before being transferred to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia.

Meanwhile, the government has said that the President, members of the Cabinet, and other officials of government have extended their best wishes to the minister and his wife while keeping them updated about the couple's health condition.

"The government thanks members of the public for their prayers and best wishes for the victims' speedy recovery," the Information Minister said.

"Minister Samuel D. Tweah and Delecia Tweah were on their way back from attending the graduation ceremony of the Lofa Community College in Voinjama, Lofa County, when the unfortunate incident occurred," Rennie said.