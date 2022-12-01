Nigeria: SEC to Continue Enforcement Against Ponzi Schemes

1 December 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has assured the investing public that it will continue to deploy its enforcement mechanisms including collaboration with other relevant government agencies and stakeholders in its bid to curtail the activities of Ponzi schemes.

This assurance was given by the executive commissioner, operations, SEC, Mr. Dayo Obisan, during an Investor Education Programme for staff of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Abuja, yesterday.

Represented by director, market development department, Mr. Nestor Ikeagu, he said, these promoters of these unscrupulous schemes pose as operators in the capital market to defraud investors of their money with mouth-watering promises of return on investments.

According to Obisan, "this has made it difficult for investors to differentiate between genuine and false investment opportunities. The activities of these Ponzi schemes promoters have posed a huge challenge to the Commission. In combating them, we are working in collaboration with other agencies to nip their activities in the bud.

"Also, the Commission is working tirelessly to ensure investors are aware of these nefarious activities through investor education programmes. We urge the FRSC to partner with us in the fight against Ponzi schemes by reporting to the SEC anytime such activities are noticed."

