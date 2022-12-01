Ghana: Canadian NGO Donates Teaching, Learning Materials to Dagbamete Basic School

The Dagbamete Basic School in the Akatsi South Municipality in the Volta Region has received teaching and learning materials from The Big Little Caravan of Joy and Team Joy Canada.

The items, which include books, crayons, pencils, clothes, costumes, footballs and other creative art supplies, were received by the school's headmistress, Mrs Emiline Nyake, last Friday.

The founder of The Big Little Caravan of Joy and Team Joy Canada, Ms Sarina Belle Condello, handing over the items, stated that the organisation remained positive and committed to supporting the school, especially the lower grades.

The NGO has immensely contributed to education for the past nine years by holding art conferences for schools in the Metropolis.

Ms Condello selected the Dagbamete community in Ghana out of eight countries she visited in Africa to support by building a preschool apart from the yearly conference she organized.

"It is privileged to be here in Dagbamete through my mentor, Kwasi Dunyo and out of the eight countries that I have visited across Africa, I can sincerely say that Dagbamete is number one," she said.

She expressed regret that the closure of ports and borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic inhibited the team from travelling to Ghana for the art conference for two years.

She said many businesses had challenges around the world and she struggled to organize donors in her country [Canada] to help with the supplies for the school.

Ms Condello commended all the donors in Canada for donating supplies generously for the little ones in Dagbamete Basic School.

In a related development, the director for Richter Herbs in Canada Toronto, Mr Conrad Richter, donated 10 computers to the school's ICT lab to improve teaching and learning.

He also donated two computers to the Dagbamete clinic to modernize the Centre to meet the current digital standards.

"This little gift is to show appreciation to the community for the love given to me since my first visit in 1993," he added.

A Ghanaian philanthropist based in the UK, Ms Vanessa Van Yeboah, donated two boxes of library books to the school through the Chief of Dagbamete, Torgbui Klu Agudzeamegah II.

On behalf of the community, the Chief congratulated Ms Sarina Belle Condello, Team Joy Canada and donors in Canada and around the world for their kind gesture and promised the items would be put to good use.