Gambia: Madison City Council Delegation Visits Bakau Women Garden

A delegation from Madison, Wisconsin City Council in the United States that is currently in the country as guests of Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) on Tuesday visited the Bakau Women Garden.

The visit was aimed at getting first-hand information regarding some of the constraints women face at the garden. The visit was also designed to avail the Madison delegation an opportunity to map out areas where they could support women gardeners at the site.

During the site visit, Binta Janneh, deputy mayor informed that over 500 women are engaged at the site.

She therefore assured that KMC would work with its US partners to support women gardeners to be able to ensure the sustainability of the agricultural site.

"We will focus on supporting them with fertilizer and market to boost their productivity."

Papia Badjie, Director of Regional- Urban directorate for KM, said the garden waste management project has definitely helped the gardeners in improving their soil.

She thanked KMC and the European Union for bringing the project to their doorstep.

Also speaking, Lamin Dibba, ward councilor of Bakau, said women gardeners at the site depend on the produce to sustain their families, saying helping them is just like empowering the whole nation.

"These gardeners need sufficient fertilizer, seeds, good market and storage facility."

The provision of these facilities, he added, would significantly help to boost productivity at the site and ensure abundant vegetable produce in the market.

Aja Sally Njie, president of Bakau Women Gardeners, also called on authorities to support the women gardens with seeds, fertilizer and sufficient water supply.

Speaking on behalf of the Madison delegation, Samba Baldeh, a Senator at Wisconsin, said upon return to the United States the delegation would discuss the demands made and then come up with measures to see how best they could support the Bakau Women gardeners.

"We know the challenges you face and we will make sure you get what you want to ensure you improve your lives and livelihood." he assured.