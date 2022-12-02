Nigeria: Spotify Wrapped 2022 - Burna Boy Is Most-Streamed Artiste in Nigeria

Burna Boy dominated the position competing with fellow artistes, including Asake Wizkid, BNXN fka Buju, Davido, Fireboy DML, Omah Lay, Rema, Kizz Daniel and even international act Drake.
As 2022 gradually ends, music streaming platform Spotify on Wednesday announced that Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, is the most streamed artiste in Nigeria.
The love affair wasn't only local- he is also the most globally streamed artiste from Sub-Saharan Africa.
His track 'Last Last' also takes the crown for the most streamed and hearted song in Nigeria.
Spotify, who released their verdict through an annual newsletter tagged "Spotify wrapped: 2022 - A love affair with Nigerian sounds", revealed that from their collected data, Burna Boy was the most streamed artist of the year.
Spotify wrapped is an analytic data term for the streaming platform carefully curated from the listener's choices of songs.
On Wednesday, Spotify brought each user their unique individual wrapped containing their most played songs, favourite artistes and genres from both local and international music.
According to Spotify, from the general data collected from all users, Burna boy was not only a Nigerian favourite but also spread his wings internationally.
"2022 is the year that Burna Boy set the world on fire- claiming the number one spot as the most streamed artiste in Nigeria", Spotify noted in a statement.
The 31-year-old artist dominated the position competing with fellow artists, including Asake, Wizkid, BNXN fka Buju, Davido, Fireboy DML, Omah Lay, Rema, Kizz Daniel and even international act Drake.
Ayra Starr, on Spotify's RADAR, became the most streamed female artist in Nigeria, while Tems has the leading vibe among Nigeria's musical exports in 2022.
'Wait For You, the singer's collaboration with Future & Drake, was the top Nigerian song export of the year.
Beyond data
Although Spotify Wrapped is primarily a massive data analysis strategy, the 2022 wrap this year showed more than just rankings and numbers.
Individually, the 2022 wrap featured messages from artists to their listeners. The streaming platform also allowed users to share their Wrapped cards via WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
As part of the data, Spotify noticed that Nigerians mostly listened to music on Fridays by 11 am and also listened to nearly three times as much local music in 2022 than they did in 2021, with a 291 per cent YOY(Year over a year) increase in local music consumption.
With Burna Boy leading on the platform, below are the full details of artists, songs and albums that made it to Spotify Wrapped.
MOST STREAMED ARTISTS IN NIGERIA
Burna Boy
Asake
Wizkid
BNXN fka Buju
Davido
Drake
Fireboy DML
Omah Lay
Rema
Kizz Daniel
MOST STREAMED FEMALE ARTISTS IN NIGERIA
Ayra Starr
Tems
Rihanna
Asa
Nicki Minaj
Doja Cat
Fave
Billie Eilish
Simi
Beyoncé
MOST STREAMED TRACKS IN NIGERIA
Last - Burna Boy
Peace Be Unto You - Asake
Bandana - Fireboy DML
Finesse - Pheelz
Omo Ope - Asake
Terminator - Asake
Overloading (OVERDOSE) - Mavins
PALAZZO - SPINALL
Calm Down - Rema
It's Plenty - Burna Boy
MOST STREAMED ALBUMS IN NIGERIA
Love, Damini - Burna Boy
Mr Money With The Vibe - Asake
Playboy - Fireboy DML
Boy Alone - Omah Lay
Rave & Roses - Rema
Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition - Wizkid
Barnabas - Kizz Daniel
19 & Dangerous - Ayra Starr
Made In Lagos - Wizkid
Catch Me If You Can - Adekunle Gold
MOST HEARTED SONGS IN NIGERIA
Last - Burna Boy
Bandana - Fireboy DML
Calm Down - Rema
Finesse - Pheelz
Peace Be Unto You - Asake
Terminator - Asake
Omo Ope - Asake
Overloading (OVERDOSE) - Mavins
Buga (Lo Lo Lo) - Kizz Daniel
For My Hand (feat. Ed Sheeran) - Burna Boy