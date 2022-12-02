Nigeria: Gunshots, Members Kick As New NYCN Leadership in Edo Resume Duties

Benin City — There were sporadic gunshots yesterday at the Edo state secretariat of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) as the new leadership led by Sarah Igunbor officially took over administration while some members of the association protested the handover exercise claiming there was no proper election.

In her inaugural speech, she said her focus was to work for the empowerment of the young adding that she participated in the election following all the laid down rules and was elected by delegates from 12 out of the eighteen local government areas that make up the state.

She promised to set up a committee to look into the grievances of the other members. "This is another opportunity for us to serve and we must prioritise the interest of Edo youths at every given time, we must drive programmes, skills acquisition programmes, training that will sharpen the mindset of our youths. We have a lot of entrepreneurs among us and one thing we will be doing is to seek partnership, funding for the young entrepreneurs and organise training that will help them polish their skills. This is a mantle to serve and on this mantle we will never fail."

Chairman of the Congress Planning Committee, Aigbaingbe Emmanuel and the Secretary of the Election Committee, Comrade Eguavoen Cynthia said the election was credibly conducted after a management meeting was held on November 15th 2022 and a date was picked for the election in line with the constitution of the Council.

Also speaking, the immediate chairman of the NYCN, Comrade Osahon Obasuyi said "The management of the Council met and fixed a date for congress and election, 14 days notice was given and the meeting was presided by the chairman of the Board of Trustees, Chief (Mrs) Elizabeth Ativie and we all agreed that congress should hold on the 29th and 30th of November and we set up the Congress Planning Committee and the Electoral Committee and today I have handed over to the new exco" he advised those aggrieved to follow due process in airing their grievances.

However, a statement by Osazuwa Frederick Nosa said to be an aggrieved member of the management team of the NYCN alleged that the Deputy Governor of the State, Comrade Philip Saibu, his wife and the Commissioner for Youths and Gender, Adaze Emwanta with connivance from Ativie manipulated the process to impose Igunbor who he claimed was not qualified to contest in the election.