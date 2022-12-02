Ghana: South African Delegation to Understudy Ghana's Small-Scale Mining Sector

1 December 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Irene Wirekoaa Osei

The South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Grace Mason, has expressed her country's interest in studying Ghana's small-scale mining sector, particularly the regularization of small-scale mining operations.

Madam Mason said this during a courtesy call on the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor on Tuesday in Accra.

She called Ghana's small-scale mining architecture "one of the best on the continent" and announced an official visit by a mining industry delegation from South Africa from December 4th to 9th, 2022.

In response, Mr Jinapor stated that Ghana is a favourable investment destination with South Africa as a major partner and that it was in both countries interests to foster mutually beneficial relations.

He stated that the friendly relations between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa, must be maintained and should spur the two countries to increase trade and investment.

"South Africa is a major partner for our country, and they have a lot of investments here; it is also in our interest that South African companies are treated well," he said.

The meeting was also attended by the South African Deputy High Commissioner, Mr Thando Dalmba, the CEO of the Minerals Commission, Mr Martin Ayisi and the Technical Director of Mines at the Ministry, Mr Peter Awuah.

