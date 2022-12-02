Liberia: Cummings Stresses Business Elective Courses in High Schools

The Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander Cummings wants mandatory teaching and standardization of a business elective course in all High schools, with emphasis on entrepreneurship.

Cummings stressed the need to also work with high schools nationwide to set up business incubators and accelerators to enable young entrepreneurs have access to resources, support, expertise, and training.

The CPP Standard Bearer spoke Wednesday, November 30, at the official launch of Diamond Challenge-2023 and its mentorship institute in Paynesville, Monrovia.

The Diamond Challenge is an entrepreneurial and reimagining extracurricular educational program that provides Liberian students with skills and tools to design socially responsible business models.

The Mentorship Institute provides six months of work-lab in which students are paired with mentors to conduct research, develop scientifically innovative and sustainable business solutions. It was established in 2008.

Cummings said education and skillsets are insufficient to launch and sustain a successful small business, noting that "pairing of mentors and role models is pivotal to helping young entrepreneurs navigate the world of business.

He stressed the need to create a national mentorship program that pairs successful entrepreneurs, businesswomen and men with young social entrepreneurs to share knowledge, experience and insights.

"Resources and funding are the primary challenges all healthy social entrepreneurs ecosystem face. And in poor and developing countries like Liberia, the funding challenge is more acute and pronounced," Cummings said.

He said without funding the best ideas and business plans will have difficulty turning into actual businesses.

He called for the establishment of a dedicated Entrepreneur Fund to provide financial resources and assistance to social entrepreneurs with great ideas that will create employment opportunities and solve social and environmental issues in communities.

"We need to leverage technology to create a dedicated entrepreneur platform that will house the experiences, stories of successful entrepreneurs and other learning tools that can be utilized by aspiring entrepreneurs," Cummings said.

He said public policy must be adopted and implemented to assist young entrepreneurs.

Cummings said such endeavor would also require incentive of five years tax waiver, provision of grants and financing as well as special organizations that promote entrepreneurship and help young small businesses.

The CPP Standard Bearer said a "healthy ecosystem implemented with utmost competency, transparency and professionalism can solve many social environmental issues, create employment opportunities, nurture and cultivate the skills and talents of young people, enhance and improve the broader human capital in Liberia.

He said no amount of talking or wishful thinking, but rather success can be attainable only through hard work, sacrifice and dedication to duty.

The program was held by Yoner, on the theme, " creating an ecosystem of social entrepreneurs in Liberia: providing high school students with entrepreneurial skills to increase social & economic impact."

Earlier, the founder and CEO of Yoner, Jarius Greaves gave an overview and goal of the Organization and a lineup of its many sponsors and supporters.

The program was attended by an array of officials, Board members of Yoner and students of participating schools.