Liberia: MOH Appoints County Health Officer in River Gee

Maryland County — Fish Town, River Gee County - Following a recent visit to River Gee and other parts of Southeast, Liberia chief medical officer Doctor Francis Kateh, has announced the appointment of Dr. Henry Dugulu, as county health officer, calling on the people of River Gee to support him.

Doctor Dugulu replaces Doctor Trokon Washington.

According to Doctor Kateh, the appointment of Doctor Henry Dugulu takes immediate effect and is in conformity with rotation of county health officers across the country.

He made the disclosure on a local community radio station in River Gee on Tuesday, November 29.

He notes that in order to have an efficient and effective health sector across the country, everyone must get involved, so county health officers would be rotated after few years of works in their respective areas of assignment.

The chief medical officer further calls on residents of River Gee to remain supportive of the health sector in order to build a strong health system for the country.

He says the ministry has plans to assign additional medical doctors to hospitals in the southeast and calls on residents there to continue to support health workers in their respective counties.

For his part, River Gee County Superintendent Philip Q. Nyenuh, thanks Doctor Kateh, for promoting Doctor Henry Dugulu, who has been rendering humanitarian services through the Fish Town Referral Hospital as medical director.

Superintendent Nyenuh re-affirms the county's commitment and support to the health sector, stressing that as Board Chair of the County Health Team, he will adequately work with the newly appointed county health officer (CHO) for the common good of the county.

Meanwhile, residents of River Gee assure Doctor Dugulu of their support and appeal for installation of an X-Ray machine at the Fish Town Referral Hospital.

They note that the lack of an X-Ray machine is a serious challenge and call on the Ministry of Health to intervene in addressing this problem.

It may be recalled that an ambulance driver and two caretakers lost their lives in an accident while referring a patient to Maryland county in the Southeast.