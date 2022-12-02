Liberia: Associate Justice Cited in LP Case

-Called Along with NEC to Show Cause Why Writ of Prohibition Sought by Musa Bility Should Not Be Granted

Monrovia - The Supreme Court has cited Justice in Chamber Yusuf Kaba and the National Elections Commission to show cause while the petition for a "Writ of Prohibition" prayed for by Liberty Party Chairman, Musa H. Bility show not be granted.

On Wednesday, November 30, the Justice in Chambers, His Honor, Yusuf Kaba declined to issue the Writ Of Prohibition prayed for by Musa Hassan Bility in the case involving Liberty Party.

Justice Kaba also mandated the National Elections Commission to resume jurisdiction and proceed with hearing into the matter on a complaint filed against LP Chairman Bility by Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence and Emanuel Azango of the Liberty Party, in keeping with the law, since the Justice declined to issue the writ.

The decision by Justice Kaba would mean, the stay order of November 22, 2022, is ordered lifted, but Bility has however filed a Writ of Certiorari at the Supreme Court against Justice Kaba's decision to lift the prohibition prayed for by him in the case Musa H. Bility and others of the Liberty Party versus National Elections Commission, Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence and Emmanuel Azango.

As a result, the Supreme Court has cited Justice Kaba and the respondents, to include NEC, Senator Kangar-Lawrence, and Azango to appear at its chambers on or before

December 7, at 9:00 a.m., to show cause why the Petitioners' Petition as prayed for should not be granted.

In its directive to the Marshall of the Supreme Court, the Clerk communication noted: "As to when and how you shall have served this Writ, you will make known by filing your

Official Returns hereto on the back of the original copy of this Writ, in the Office of the Clerk

of this Honorable Court, on or before the said 7th day of December A. D. 2022."

In law, certiorari is a court process to seek judicial review of a decision of a lower court or government agency.