Liberia: TIKA Donates Assorted Cosmetology Items to Nearly 275 Women in Garatie-Dying and Soap Making

1 December 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in partnership with the office of the Religious Adviser to the President of the Republic of Liberia has donated some assorted cosmetology items worth several thousand Liberian Dollars to a group of women in the cosmetology industry in Monrovia.

Presenting the items to the group of women on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the general coordinator for TIkA in the Mano River member states, Madam Isatu Jalloh, thanked Usman T. Jalloh for his enthusiasm for empowering women. She added they had communicated with T. Jalloh and acted swiftly because he believes in women's empowerment.

Madam Jalloh added, "TIKA is an NGO based in sixty-two countries in the world of which Turkey is no exception.

Mrs. Jalloh, however, said this donation will help women in tie-dying clothes and the proceeds generated from this venture will to a certain extent up women in the program to become self-sufficient and financially independent.

Receiving the kind gesture, Usman T. Jalloh, the Religious Adviser to the President of the Republic of Liberia, thanked TIKA for their continuous support to empower women so that their children can go to school and engage in productive activities.

Furthermore, Adviser Usman said, "This is not the first time that Madam Jalloh has visited Liberia to support women groupings. The first time I met her was during the last Ramadan when she came to give support to needy Muslims at that time. I will therefore continue to give support to women because I know their capability especially when they are financially equipped."

At the same time, Adviser Usman has pleaded with the women to support him in re-electing President George Manneh Weah Come 2023 for more women's empowerment

programs.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Fatu Sesay from the Gara tie-dying sector, thanked Madam Isatu Jalloh and Usman T. Jalloh for the kind gesture and support given to them, adding "They as women promise to make good use of the donation.

In related news, Fatu has reaffirmed that they will continue to support T. Jalloh and will vote for her choice, George Weah in 2023 Presidential and General Elections.

