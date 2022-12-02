Nigeria: Oshimili South Ambassadors Felicitate With Charles Obi On Appointment, Declares Support for Oborevwori

The leadership and members of the Oshimili South Ambassadors (OSA) has Congratulated an ICT Expert and illustrious son of Oshimili South, Charles Obi on his appointment as a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Youth Mobilization to the Delta State Governor.

In a congratulatory message signed by Hon. Ogbueshi Nweike said Charles Obi's appointment is a call for the Nigeria youths to do more in ensuring that the youths continuously seek the election of credible leaders who have the interest of the people at heart.

While commending Charles Obi for his support towards the Youths of Oshimili South and by extension Delta Youths, the group commended the Delta State Governor and Vice Presidential Candidate Sen Ifeanyi Okowa over his giants strides in ensuring that not just Oshimili South LGA but the entire Delta State has a different facelift befitting the status of an oil producing state.

"We congratulate the newly appointed Seniors Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Youth Mobilization Mr Charles Obi.

"We wish to also express our profound gratitude to the Executive Governor of Delta State Sen. Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa for his giants strides in ensuring that not just Oshimili South LGA but the entire Delta State has a different facelift befitting the status of an oil producing state.

"We agree that the Delta of our dreams is still far fetched and although we are not where we want to be currently, we can say without fear or favour that we are not where we used to be .

"Your continuous strides in road construction and infrastructural development across various sectors is a proof that if giving a bigger platform which is why we declare our unwavering support for the Atiku/Okowa candidature for the Presidential elections come 2023 as we believe you would surely bring your expertise in ensuring that Nigeria returns to its pinnacle of existence.

"We are not oblivious of the strides of your cabinet in the health sector as we have witnessed the construction and rehabilitation of various health care centers and hospitals in the state, as well as a monumental love for education eminent in the various educational centers been approved and renovated top of which is the Model Technical College and the Dennis Osadebe University all domiciled in Asaba, a project which has seen the recruitment of our sons and daughters from within and outside Delta State into our ever growing workforce. "

"As we prepare to say goodbye to the Prosperity for all Deltan's Agenda in the coming months, we are sure of a continued people leader relationship in the MORE Agenda of RT. Hon. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, this is evident as we have heard him speak and watched him walk and work the talk.

"Although we do not hold the power to speak officially on behalf of the entire residents of Oshimili South Local government area, we speak the minds of nearly all lovers of democracy and good governance in our local government when we say "Okowa we know and follow, Sheriff we know and will obey.

"We appeal to our supporters and lovers of democracy to maintain the peace as we enter the final phase sequel to the commencement of a new political dispensation in 2023. May the labours of our heroes past never be in vain." he said