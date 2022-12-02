Ghana: 25 Budding Entrepreneurs Pitch Business Ideas for Funding

Twenty five budding entrepreneurs and innovators from across the country seeking financial support to develop their ideas into marketable and profitable techno startup, on Wednesday pitched their business ideas before judges, made up of industrial experts and investors, at the Ghana Startup Summit.

The budding entrepreneurs and innovators developed mobile application solutions and other digital platforms to provide varied services to clientele as their business modules.

At the end of the pitch session, Mbamba Hadija of Samshea, an e-commerce platform that connects buyers and sellers to all kinds of shea butter products emerged the winner and was presented with an award of a plaque and a cash of GH¢500.

Hildagard Hans, Yawofo Daily Care, that seeks to provide top-notch professional care services to the aged who cannot perform basic tasks on their own and kids whose parents are busy was adjudged the first runner-up, while Abdul-Malik, Smart Meals, that is into development of mobile app for food vendors, customers and delivery agents to help boost sales, and for easy tracking of location emerged second runner-up.

It formed part of series of National Incubation Pitch Day on the theme "Digitising Entrepreneurship for Job Creation Opportunities for the Ghanaian Youth."

The Ghana Startup Summit is a flagship programme of the Ghana Tech Lab, an agency under the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, to celebrate startups and help them to create more jobs in the digital space for young people.

The judges were Farouk Khailann, Chief Executive Officer, Premium Africa Holdings; Natasha Dadzie, Incubator Manager, Ashesi Venture Incubator and Wolli Wollimoh, Head of Sales and Marketing, Best Western Premier Accra Airport Hotel.

Earlier a panel discussion featuring Andrew Ntumi, Executive Assistant, Legal Aid Commission; David NuerteyTetteh, Financial and Investment Advisor, Truzt Ventures Partner and Racheal Kotey, an analyst with Black Star Advisors, expressed the need to invest in startups to create more jobs to reduce unemployment.

They pointed out the potentials in the digital economy and advised young entrepreneurs and innovators to develop a solid business plan to attract investors and partners to grow their business.