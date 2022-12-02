Ghana: WAEC Cancels Results of 518 Candidates

2 December 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) has cancelled the entire results of some 518 candidates who sat the 2022 West Africa Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In all, 422,883 candidates made up of 219,130 females and 203,753 males sat this year's examination, according a statement issued by the council in Accra yesterday.

"The subject results of 3,845 candidates have been cancelled for sending foreign material into the examination hall," WAEC said in a statement issued on Thursday, December 1 ,2022, in which it announced the release of the 2022 WASSCE results.

Also, "the entire results of 518 candidates have been cancelled for sending mobile phones into the examination hall."

Additionally, WAEC has withheld "the entire results of 117 candidates," pending the "conclusion of investigations into alleged cases of impersonation detected during the examination."

Furthermore, "the scripts of candidates from 179 schools in certain subjects are being scrutinised for reported cases of collusion."

According to WAEC, "the withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of the investigations."

Also, some 8,486 school candidates who sat the exam will not be able to access their results online.

Following a request from the Ghana Education Service (GES), the results of 8,486 candidates who failed to return learning support materials supplied to them and/or destroyed school property cannot be accessed online at the Council's website," WAEC noted.

The Council advised the "affected candidates," to visit their schools for their results.

