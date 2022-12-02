Ghana: Haruna Iddrisu Gifts to Fooshegupresby Health Centre

The Minority Leader and Member of Parliament(MP) for Tamale South, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, on Tuesday donated medical equipment to Fooshegu Presbyterian Health Centre, a farming community in the Tamale Metropolis.

The items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis included stretcher chairs, weighing scale with height B-P apparatus, digital thermometer, resuscitation set, accine fridge, strips, delivery bed, furniture, tables,delivery machines, and glucometer.

The Tamale South Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress(NDC),Alhaji Abdul RaufZaaNyeya, presenting the items on behalf of the MP said, it was in fulfilment to an appeal made to the MP by the chiefs of the Fooshegucommunity.

"The equipment you see today was in fulfillment of a request made by the staff of the health centre and people of Fooshegu," he stated.

He said the donation would go a long way to ensure quality health care delivery in the facility and also assist to improve health delivery in Fooshegu and its surrounding communities.

He said the MP was ever ready to support the development of the constituency hence the donation.

The chairman added that the development of the Fooshegu community was dear to the heart of the MP and would soon come back to renovate some part of the health centre.

He said the MP was also working tirelessly to fix other infrastructure problems in the constituency.

The chairman therefore, appealed to the constituents to have faith in the MP as he was working to get the constituency's problems solved one after the other.

He urged the people of Fooshegu and staff of the health centre to take good care of the equipment.

The chief of Fooshegu, Naa Lansah Napari, thanked the MP and his party executives for fulfilling the promise.

He said they would forever be grateful to the MP for the good work he has been doing in the constituency.

Madam Avendeke Alimatu-Sadia, a nurse in-charge of the Fooshegu Presbyterian Health Centre, said the items came at the right time as there were having challenges on medical equipment.

She said it would at least lessen their burden for now as many communities in the Savannah Region attend the facility for medical care.

Madam Alimat-Sadia said the donation came to them as a surprise and therefore, appealed to the MP to continue with his good surprises.