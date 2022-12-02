Ghana: Police Hospital Fumigate Facility

The Ghana Police Hospital (GPH) will from today to Sunday, December 4, embark on a routine fumigation exercise to eradicate pest and insects in some parts of the hospital.

This was disclosed in a press release on Monday, signed by the Superintendent of Police (SP), Mr Yaw Nketia-Yeboah, Head of Public Affairs of the Hospital and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra.

According to the release, activities of the Dental and Children's Wards would be suspended from today and has therefore appealed to clients to note and attend other healthcare facilities nearby during the fumigation exercise.

"We are doing this because the insects are transmitters of many other diseases apart from the psychological infections and we want to avoid such situation," it stated.

However, it was assured in the release that the hospital would resume full operation on Monday, December 5.

"Management is appealing to clients for their cooperation and understanding for their own good as the exercise would end on Sunday, December 4, any inconveniences caused is very much regretted," it read.