Ghana: NSS Board Suspends A/R Director Over Alleged Verbal Assault of Nurse

The Board Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has suspended the Ashanti Regional Director, Mr Alex Opoku Mensah.

Mr Opoku was alleged to have verbally assaulted a nurse on duty at the Manhyia Government Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

His suspension was contained in a statement issued by the service, and signed by Director, Corporate Affairs, Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr, in Accra yesterday.

The statement said management took the decision to further investigate into the alleged verbal assault on the nurse to establish the facts for the necessary action.

It said a committee comprising representatives from the National Service Scheme had been set up to commence with the investigation and would submit its report once completed.

Mr Mensah was heard in a voice which had gone viral on social media hurling insults at the supposed nurse at the Manhyia Government Hospital in Kumasi.

Mr Opoku-Mensah was caught on tape insulting a nurse who is reported to have had a misunderstanding with his daughter, a doctor at the Manhyia Hospital.

He subsequently apologised after his conduct was widely condemned by the majority of Ghanaians on social media.

The Ashanti Regional Director, Mr Alex Opoku, is expected to appear before the committee on Monday, December 5, 2022 to give answers to his questions.

His actions angered a number of Ghanaians on social media.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), the parent body of nurses in the country did not take kindly to the man's action as a result issued the NSS with a 72-hour ultimatum to sack him or would lay down their tools.

Mr Mensah subsequently apologised in a statement, saying his conduct was out of character.

"I understand the disappointment and appreciate the inconvenience my action has caused the general public as well as the nursing fraternity and Manhyia Hospital," he posted.

This has never been my style but for a genuine reason to mediate a persistent issue between my daughter (doctor) and a colleague nurse who I as well consider my daughter.

"I do apologize for any mishap and assure all, there shall not be a repetition of such. I look forward to maintaining a cordial relationship with any affected person," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday, November 29.