Ghana: Yara Ghana Congratulates Farmers, Fishers ... Company Reiterates Commitment to Agriculture

Yara Ghana Limited has congratulated farmers and fishers for their contributions to the development of the country and pledged their commitment to introduce nutrition solutions to boost food production.

"On the occasion of this 38th edition of the Farmers' Day celebrations, Yara Ghana Limited wishes to congratulate our gallant farmers for their hard work. We wish to assure you of our continuous support through knowledge, crop nutrition solutions, digital tools and initiatives such as Grow Ghana," the company, said in a statement issued in Accra yesterday to congratulate farmers on the Farmers Day Celebrations.

Yara Ghana said the company had introduced the Grow Ghana programme to support farmers with fertilisers.

Under this programme, Yara had committed $20 million to supply these fertilisers to about 100,000 local farmers for free to enhance food production and security.

"This year, Yara Ghana took delivery of 18,000 metric tonnes of high-quality YaraMilaActyvafertiliser at the Port of Tema under the Grow Ghana Programme," the statement said.

Yara Ghana intimated that the war in Ukraine had compromised access to affordable fertilisers everywhere, hindering farmers' ability to feed their communities and threatening food security around the world.

"This can impact smallholder farmers who intend to apply fertilisers and related crop nutrition solutions to their fields. If farmers cannot access reliable and affordable supplies of fertilisers, this will result in reduced yields and higher risks to local food production. Ultimately, this could impact food supplies, leading to larger numbers of people slipping into food insecurity," it said.

Yara Ghana explained that the Grow Ghana Initiative brought a market systems development approach to help productive smallholder farmers build resilience and sustainability, in the process contributing to national food production, saying the "The initiative has the potential to not only help avert food insecurity across Ghana but also to catalyse a larger, continent-wide commitment to increase food system resilience, grow food security, and prevent hunger for 60 million people in Africa."

Yara Ghana was established in 2007, in order to strengthen the quality and depth of input supply and related services along agricultural value chains in the country.

Yara Ghana key focus has been on providing Ghanaian farmers with knowledge, crop nutrition solutions, and digital technologies that can help them improve their yields and quality in an environmentally responsible and sustainable manner.

This will help farmers achieve enhanced livelihoods while contributing to local, regional, and national food production, and to ensuring Ghana's long-term food security.

Yara Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Yara International ASA produces agriculture nutrition solutions to boost food production.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has a worldwide presence with about 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries.

Across Africa Yara has been a reassuring presence for farmers for over three decades, with operations in Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Tanzania, Rwanda Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique and South Africa, where its Africa Business Unit is headquartered.

Yara prides itself on deploying its knowledge, products and solutions to grow farmers and industrial customers profitably and responsibly whilst nurturing and protecting the earth's resources and environment.