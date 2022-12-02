Ghana: Police Hospital to Bury 200 Unclaimed, Unidentified Bodies

The Ghana Police Hospital is set to embark on a mass burial for 200 unidentified and unclaimed bodies.

The move forms part of routine measures to decongest the hospital's mortuary.

This was contained in a release signed and issued by the Head of Public Affairs, Supt. Yaw Nketia-Yeboah and copied to the Ghanaian Times recently in Accra.

He indicated that, these unidentified and unclaimed bodies were made up of mostly paupers, unknown former patients, abandoned dead bodies, unidentified accidents and crime victims.

He therefore, asked the public to contact the Pathology Department of the hospital for identification of persons who might have not been seen for some time.

"This is to avert a situation whereby such bodies are added to those earmarked for mass burial," he added.

Supt. Nketia-Yeboah also encouraged the populace to acquire the habit of always having their national identification cards or that of any organisation they work for on them.

That, he said was to help the police and others to easily identify them whenever they were in any health crisis or involved in an accident.