Liberia: President Weah Nominates Minister of State, Others

1 December 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has nominated Hon. G. Wesseh Blamoh as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and a number of other officials from the Liberia Revenue Authority.

Mr Wesseh has been serving as Acting Minister of State following the resignation of former Minster Nathaniel McGill.

Others nominated by President Weah on Thursday, December 1, include Samuel G. Bennett Jr., Deputy Commissioner General for Administrative Affairs (DCGAA) and Mr Gabriel Yeegai Montgomery Snr.,

Deputy Commissioner General for Technical Affairs (DCGTA).

In their various letters, the Liberian leader urged the nominees to demonstrate diligence, honesty and commitment to duty when confirmed.

The nominations are subject to confirmation by the honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.