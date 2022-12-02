Nigeria: Absence of Witness Stalls Hearing of OAU Student Murder Case

Rahmon Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotel Ile-Ife, and six other workers of the hotel are standing trial for the murder of Timothy Adegoke.

The absence of a principal defence witness on Thursday stalled hearing in the trial of seven persons accused of the murder of Timothy Adegoke, a Master's student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Rahmon Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotel Ile-Ife, and six other workers of the hotel are standing trial for the murder before an Osun State High Court in Osogbo.

The six other defendants are Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem, Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Adesola.

They had since March been remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre.

K.K Eleja, the counsel to Mr Adedoyin, informed the court that all his attempts failed to get the witness before the court to testify in support of his client on Thursday.

The first defendant's counsel claimed that the witness, a police officer, could not appear because of his official duties.

"The witness is a police officer and by his duty we were told that he will not be allowed in court. We have found ourselves in circumstances where we are very helpless," the counsel said.

Following the development, Mr Adedoyin's counsel asked for another date for the continuation of the hearing.

Fatimah Adeshina, the lead prosecution counsel, had no objection to the adjournment request.

But the judge, Adepele Ojo, expressed displeasure over the absence of the witness, saying it was delaying the dispensation of justice.

Justice Ojo, who is the Chief Judge of the state, urged the counsel to ensure their witnesses appear before the court at the next hearing.

She warned that her court would not tolerate any further delay of the case.

Justice Ojo therefore adjourned the case till 15 and 16 December for definite continuation of hearing.