Nigeria: 2023 - Finally, Peter Obi to Unveil Campaign Manifesto Sunday

4 December 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bode Gbadebo

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has released his manifesto for 2023 campaigns tagged, 'It's POssible'.

LEADERSHIP gathered from top party officials that the much-awaited document will be formally unveiled to the public on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

In the 62-page manifesto, the party anchored its 2023 presidential campaign on seven cardinal areas - security, production, institutional reforms, the industrial revolution, infrastructural development, human capital development, and robust foreign policy.

According to the document, Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed promised, among others, to "Secure and unite our dear nation, and manage our diversity such that no one is left behind in Nigeria.

"Move Nigeria from consumption to production and embark on comprehensive legal and institutional reforms and practicable restructuring measures, to fight corruption; ensure the enthronement of the rule of law, and decisively tackle all forms of corruption."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.