Nigeria: Selina Tested, Tegwolo, Innocient Housemaid, Among Nigeria's Most-Trending YouTube Videos of 2022

YouTube claims that this year's lists reflect the most critical moments to unfold in 2022, on and offline, such as the performance video for Mavin's song titled Overloading.
Following closely with other streaming platforms' end-of-the-year data summary, YouTube Nigeria announced its year-end list of videos that dominated 2022.
The Google-owned streaming platform, in a release, said every year; the YouTube End-of-Year Top lists give us a glimpse into what people in Nigeria were most curious about.
YouTube claims that this year's lists reflect the most critical moments to unfold in 2022, on and offline, such as the performance video for Mavin's song titled Overloading.
Others are episode 24 Apocalypse of Selena Tested, and SELINA, the Nollywood romantic comedy from Uduak Isong TV.
It said: " Whether it's Shorts creators making millions laugh such as Oga Sabinus, or fascinating events such as the 100 days building a modern underground hut with a grass roof and a swimming pool by Mr Heang Update, 2022 was an important year for us all, and we cannot wait to see what the next year has in store for us."
However, the video streaming medium says that specific rankings were done not by calculating data of views alone.
"The YouTube Culture & Trends team also considers engagement and looks at signals like shares and likes of a certain video", they added.
Revealing the list, YouTube shared that it has only five categories which include the Top short, which they believe is watched by over 1.5 billion logged-in users every month.
YouTube short averages over 30 billion daily views.
Here is the complete list below
Top Trending Videos
SELINA TESTED - (EPISODE 24 APOCALYPSE) uploaded by Lightweight Entertainment
SELINA - Nollywood Romantic Comedy starring Bimbo Ademoye and Daniel Etim Effiong by Uduak Isong TV
Best Friends in the World: Senior Year | Episode 1 by Neptune3 Studios
Olukoti Latest Yoruba Movie 2022 Drama Starring Saheed Osupa, Odunlade Adekola, Sanyeri, and Laide bakare uploaded by APATATV+
100 Days Building A Modern Underground Hut With A Grass Roof And A Swimming Pool by Mr Heang Update
Tegwolo and Mama Tegwolo compilation part1 uploaded by HouseOfAjebo
CULTISTS CLASHES WITH O.B.O - OGB Recent, Second hand Davido, Cute Abiola, Portable and Mc Always uploaded by CUTE ABIOLA TV
INNOCIENT HOUSEMAID (FULL MOVIE), ZUBBY MICHEAL 2022 Latest Nigerian Movie
by EXCEL NOLLYTV
Obsession Latest Yoruba Movie 2022 Drama Starring Bukunmi Oluwasina | Luyek Adewale | Wunmi Toriola uploaded by Yorubaplus
Cultists number one - ft kelvin ikeduba uploaded by Real OGB Recent
Top Shorts
She used witchcraft to take our money (Baby almost cried) by Tov Family
Everyone Will Relate To This #Short by Mc Shem Comedian
Social experiment | What would you do? by ILYA BORZOV
He got his daddy back shorts by Bam and Bri Nation
Mummy G.O addressed Tiwa savage by Maraji's World
Granny knocked in my home by Funny Club TV
Kizz Daniel ft Tekno - Buga (official) #bugachallenge by CJ The Dancer
Traffic in Lagos Nigeria by JOE IJO
Children Poor Prank | OMG, ITS RUSSIA by NekAo official
Top Music Videos
Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx & Boy Spyce - Overloading (OVERDOSE).
Rema - Calm Down (Official Music Video)
Kizz Daniel, Tekno - Buga (Official Video)
Asake - Omo Ope (feat. Olamide) (Official Video)
Asake - Sungba (Remix) (Official Video) feat. Burna Boy
Burna Boy - Last Last [Official Music Video]
Skiibii - Baddest Boy (Remix)(Official Video) ft. Davido.
Buga (Lo Lo Lo) by Kizz Daniel
Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana (Official Video)
Asake - Peace Be Unto You (PBUY) (Official Video)
Top Creators
Real OGB Recent
Oga Sabinus
Neptune3 Studios
official BRODA SHAGGI
BrainJotter Comedian
HouseOfAjebo
TAAOOMA'S CABIN
KieKieTV
MSA previously My Story Animated
OFFICER WOOS
Breakout Creators
Neptune3 Studios
Shank Comics
DOUBLE DS TWINS
KIRIKU OFFICIAL TV
Stylebyreme
Bimbo Ademoye TV
Adam W
The Geng
Nurses lecture room
WakaWaka _doctor