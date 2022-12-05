Nigeria: Oil Can't Feed Nigeria's Growing Population - Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that with the growing population of the country, the oil and gas sector can no longer feed the nation.

Obasanjo made the declaration at the weekend, when the leadership of the apex Socio-Cultural group in Tiv land of Benue State, Mzough U Tiv (MUT) paid him 'appreciation and friendship' visit at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Penthouse residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former president enjoined Nigerians to see the country as for all, "to save it and restore to what God has created it to be," Obasanjo, who was responding to the President-General, Chief CP Iorbee Ihagh's (rtd.) speech said.

According to him, "Only farming and agric business could tackle the nation's growing population. Farming and agric business is what will feed the nation."

He called on the Tiv people to focus on farming and Agric business, stressing that he had put the experience of having his farm burnt in Benue State behind him, as he hinted of having an industry established in the state next year.

Obasanjo said he was in support for the change of the leadership of the country from the North to the South, while the Middle-Belt region should continue to advocate for rotational presidency for the country.

He submitted that, "if Nigeria is ready to get it right, the 2023 election should be a turning point. We should not go for emotion that will destroy us," Obasanjo, who was conferred with the title of a "Great Warrior" of Tiv land by the socio-political group said.

Ihagh earlier in his speech, stated that the reason for the group's friendship visit "is basically to interface with you as our former Head of State, a political Pillar, a nationalist and elder statesman to appreciate your overwhelming love, passion and concern you have demonstrated over the Tiv people," stressing that it was also historic.

He listed three prayers for the former President's consideration, including the need for the establishment of a fruit juice industry in Benue state and inclusive National Politics.

Also, was the issue of Fulani herders attack on TIV land and position on the Nigerian power sharing formula.

According to him: "With regards to the current power equation in the country, we in the Mzough U Tiv in conjunction with the Middle Belt Forum had unanimously resolved for power shift from the North to the South for fairness, justice and a true federalism.

"We want to call on your Excellency and other well meaning Nigerians to strictly adhere to the principle of rotation and distributive justice. If this is enforced, the middle Belt would also be assured of producing the next president come year 2031," Ihagh said.