Nigeria: I'll Address Bottlenecks of Funding for Nigerian Universities - Atiku

4 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has vowed to address the impediments of funding of the Nigerian universities if elected president in 2023.

Atiku made this promise while speaking at the Arise News Presidential Town Hall series on Sunday.

He said, "The most important thing is education to get our kids educated. And not only educated but rightly educated. And then they can make themselves available to the private sector for growth--which is the engine room of the economy.

