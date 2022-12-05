Nigeria: Atiku Promises to Remove Bottlenecks in Education Sector

4 December 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Udora Orizu in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday promised to ensure removal of bottlenecks stifling access to funds by tertiary institutions, if elected president in 2023.

Atiku who gave the assurance at the Arise TV presidential town hall series III Sunday evening said there's need to avoid these bottlenecks.

According to him, the current system has bottlenecks because when government releases funding for universities it goes to another agency, that agency stifles the universities from getting these funds.

Details later..

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.