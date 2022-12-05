Kenya: Sh2.9 Billion Borrowed So Far From Hustler Fund Kitty

4 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — A total of Sh2.9 billion has been borrowed by Kenyans from the hustler fund kitty as of Sunday.

Data released by the Ministry of Cooperatives disclosed that the borrowings are an equivalent of five million transactions.

The records further revealed that out of the amount borrowed, Sh129 million has already been paid back.

Sh147 million has since been saved following the borrowings.

A total of over eight million Kenyans have registered for the fund five days since its launch.

The hustler fund is President William Ruto's pet initiative which he launched on November 30, 2022.

The Head of State insists the fund would alleviate the living standards of many Kenyans, especially those operating micro-small enterprises.

"By launching this fund we are supporting underserved Kenyans with services and products that are responsive to their enterprises. We are also liberating them from shylocks and establishing a culture of saving, investment, and social security," he said.

He equally said the fund was part of his government's plan "to create opportunities for millions at the bottom of our economic pyramid to work their way up and fulfill their aspirations."

"More affordable credit will promote borrower confidence and inject significant amounts of money into productive activity throughout the economy," he said.

The Sh50 billion fund offers four different products: start-up loans, microloans, SME loans, and personal loans of up to Sh50,000.

The repayment period of the loans whose annual interest rate is eight percent is capped at fourteen days and borrowers who pay on time are assured of a higher credit score.

The fund also requires borrowers to set up a savings account, with five percent of the loan amount automatically going into a personal savings scheme, to which the government will contribute a maximum of 6,000 shillings per year.

To be eligible for the fund, one must be a Kenyan citizen aged 18 years and above, with a valid Identification Card and Registered Mobile number with mobile network providers like Safaricom, Airtel, and Telkom.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.