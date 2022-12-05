Senegal Fans Consider Past Exploits As England Clash Looms

Is Senegal's Round of 16 meeting with England on Sunday the biggest match in the country's history? Fans of the African champions are torn.

Senegal are looking to stake a place in the quarter-finals of Qatar 2022 on 4 December

To do so they will need to defeat England, runners-up at the last EURO European Championship

Where does the England duel rank in the history of the Lions of the Teranga?

Since their first match back in 1961, the Senegalese national football team have experienced the whole gamut of emotions.

Although they were slow to rise to international prominence, The Lions of Teranga have continued to develop and progress since their maiden FIFA World Cup™ appearance back in 2002, to the extent that are now one of the most formidable teams in Africa.

With each new achievement and breakthrough success, the same question arises: is the upcoming match the country's most important ever?

The answer is yes, and no. In the hearts of fans, is the pride of having beaten reigning world champions France 1-0 in the opening game of the 2002 World Cup stronger than that generated when they claimed their first-ever CAF Africa Cup of Nations crown by beating Egypt earlier this year?

Among the Senegalese faithful, the debate rages.

Similarly, how will the thrill of taking on the Three Lions, who were beaten finalists at the most recent UEFA EURO competition and who finished fourth at Russia 2018, compare to the excitement and novelty of locking horns with Sweden and Turkey in the knockout stages of Korea/Japan 2002?

In Senegal, differing opinions abound.

However, the importance of a match can surely not be measured by what benefits it might bring to a team, but by the impact it has once the final whistle sounds.

"Beating England would be a huge moment for our team," said Senegal assistant coach Regis Bogaert on Saturday, stepping in for under-the-weather coach Aliou Cisse. "The victory over France in 2002 was also very important, and I think that for our supporters, the matches would carry equal weight."

One thing is certain: if Senegal can pull off an upset against the more fancied European side, the African champions will further boost their growing global reputation and inevitably begin to be viewed as dark horses to go all the way.

And, in years to come, 'England 2022' will be talked about fondly by supporters in the same glowing terms as 'France 2002', 'Sweden 2002' and 'Egypt 2022'.

