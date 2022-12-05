Senegal: Surprise Package Senegal Out to Reproduce 2002 Heroics

Twenty years ago, in their maiden World Cup last-16 appearance, Senegal turned in a spirited showing to squeeze past a fancied Sweden side.

Senegal will line up in only their second-ever FIFA World Cup™ round of 16 match on 4 December

Back in 2002, a Henri Camara-inspired side edged past Sweden in a 2-1 extra-time triumph

The current crop are hoping to take inspiration from the performance when they face England

Following a 20-year absence, Senegal are back at the top table of world football and the Lions of Teranga certainly do not look out of place amongst the game's heavyweights.

The reigning CAF Africa Cup of Nations champions have already managed to better their performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, after negotiating their way out of Group A, and Aliou Cisse's players are now allowing themselves to dream big.

The team's performance on Qatari soil has rekindled fond memories for the West Africans, who have only reached this stage of the tournament on one previous occasion.

At the 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan™, the surprise package from the group stage produced another eye-catching display to cause a last 16 shock on a magical day at Japan's Oita Stadium.

On 16 June 2002, the Lions of Teranga were led out at the Big Eye by a certain Aliou Cisse as they prepared to face off not against the reigning UEFA EURO runners-up, as they will tomorrow, but an equally formidable Sweden side.

Spearheaded by Henrik Larsson, Marcus Allback and a fresh-faced Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Scandinavians had all eyes on a place in the final eight.

Despite the Blågult being odds-on favourites, Senegal sent shockwaves through the footballing world by claiming an unexpected victory, secured courtesy of Camara's golden-goal strike after the hard-fought contest ended 1-1 in normal time.

Though it was not quite as memorable as the tournament-opening win over France, many Senegal fans consider that dramatic triumph over Sweden to be the most significant result in the national team's history.

"It was such a crazy game and a brilliant match for our supporters," commented the then Senegal coach Bruno Metsu in his post-match press conference.

"It was a tough game and both teams gave their all to win it," El Hadji Diouf told The Guardian. "We showed that we weren't just friends but brothers who were determined to make it through to the quarter-finals."

The current Senegal squad certainly have a fine example to look up to as they bid to tame the Three Lions and match the team's exploits in the 2002 edition.

"We're all set for the game. Getting out of the group wasn't our goal, we want to go far in this tournament," declared Idrissa Gana Gueye, who misses out on the last 16 showdown through suspension. "We never give up and have shown great mental strength so far," added Marseille star Pape Gueye.