Nigeria: Premiership Returns With Bright Start for CAF WCL Bronze Winners Bayelsa Queens

2022 CAF Women's Champions League bronze winners Bayelsa Queens started their title defence on a bright note after a 3-0 win over Rivers Angels as the 2022-23 Nigeria Women's Football League (NWFL) Premiership season finally got underway on 30 November.

Second half goals from Juliet Sunday and Mary Aderemi saw the Prosperity Girls secure a massive victory over their South-South Nigeria rivals at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa.

Speaking on their bright start, head coach Domo Okara refused to get carried away by their impressive win over the Port Harcourt side as he set his sights on a possible return to the continent.

"I wasn't surprised with the result. Rivers Angels are a very good side. I knew it was going to be a very difficult game but was very glad we won," the 45-year-old manager told CAFOnline.com.

"Every team in the [NWFL Premiership] league has a chance and are good. No team is a pushover. We will take the league step by step, but I would really love to go back to the continent."

In Abuja, India 2022 U17 Women's World Cup bronze-winning coach Bankole Olowookere guided Naija Ratels to a 3-1 comeback victory over newly promoted Heartland Queens.

A brace from Ziperekefeghe Agama and Sofiat Bankole's effort were all the Abuja-based side required to bounce back from a goal-down to silence their visitors at the Old Parade Ground.

Elsewhere in Lafia, Ayatsea Hembafan's 44th-minute goal was enough to help Nasarawa Amazons to a 1-0 win against Edo Queens at the Lafia City Stadium.

While Nkechi Agams was the heroine as Abia Angels pipped FC Robo Queens 1-0 to earn a fine start at Enyimba Stadium, Aba, Adamawa Queens secured a 2-0 win over Ibom Angels in Yola.

It was also the host celebrating a victorious opening day in Ileogbo, where Osun Babes defeated Royal Queens 2-0 thanks to efforts from Eberechukwu Oleka and Faith Samson.

Overall, 12 goals were scored from the six opening games, with victories for all the home sides as Delta Queens and Confluence Queens were drawn bye in Group A and B respectively. The domestic women's league has now restarted before the men's in two successive seasons in Nigeria.

NWFL Premiership Week One Results

Group A

Bayelsa Queens 2-0 Rivers Angels

Osun Babes 2:0 Royal Queens

Naija Ratels 3-1 Heartland Queens

Group B

Abia Angels 1:0 Robo Queens

Nasarawa Amazon 1-0 Edo Queens

Adamawa Queens 2-0 Ibom Angels