Africa: An African Champion Becomes a Coach in England

Kolo Toure, the former Ivorian international was appointed Manager of Wigan Athletic, an English second division club, earlier this week. The 2015 Africa Cup of Nations winners thus becomes the first African coach of this league.

Since the end of his football career at the end of the 2016-2017 season, Toure has given himself to the task of becoming a coach. Gradually, he validated his diplomas until obtaining the UEFA Pro License several months ago.

This week, the former ASEC Mimosas player is finally the head coach of a professional team in Europe. And it was in England where the eldest of Yaya Touré spent a large part of his career that he landed his first job.

Toure (41) has signed a three and half year contract with Wigan to replace Englishman Leam Richardson. "I'm extremely proud to be appointed Manager of Wigan Athletic. It's a great club with hugely passionate fans," Toure told club website.

"Together we can continue to take the right steps forward. I'm delighted to be working with this talented group of players, and I can't wait to get started", rejoiced the Ivorian following his appointment.

With more than 500 professional matches under the colors of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League and then Celtic in the Scottish First Division, Touré has dedicated his entire life to football.

Internationally, the Elephant has worn the colors of Côte d'Ivoire 120 times (second most capped in the selection) for two finals of the African Cup of Nations (2006 and 2012) before becoming champion of Africa in 2015, he is taking his international retirement.

And since 2017, he has moved to the other side of the field, initially as assistant to Brendan Rodgers at Celtic before following him to Leicester. A position he held until his appointment on Tuesday.

"I would like to thank all the fans, players and staff at Leicester City Football Club, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Susan Whelan, Jon Rudkin and of course Brendan Rodgers for making me feel so welcome for so many years. The experiences I gathered under Brendan Rodgers have been invaluable and I'm sure they will help me in this next chapter of my career," Toure added.

Meanwhile, he also occupies a second assistant role of his country Ivory Coast in 2017 under the Belgian Marc Wilmots.