Kenya to Help South Sudan Move Goods From Mombasa With Ease - President Ruto

3 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya will facilitate cost effective movement of goods from the port of Mombasa to South Sudan.

President William Ruto said South Sudan traders can choose to clear their goods from the port of Mombasa, Nairobi or Naivasha.

The President was speaking in Juba after a bilateral meeting with President Salva Kiir at his office on Saturday.

Dr Ruto said Kenya was keen to make it easier for goods to reach South Sudan.

"Traders from South Sudan can choose the most convenient point to pick their goods with no restrictions," said Dr Ruto.

President Ruto further said Kenya will provide land to South Sudan in Mombasa to build a dry port to ease the cost of doing business between citizens of the two nations.

President Kiir thanked Dr Ruto for removing restrictions that made it difficult for traders from South Sudan to clear their goods.

"On behalf of the people of South Sudan we are grateful to Kenya for allowing our traders to choose where to clear their goods without any restrictions," said President Kiir.

President Ruto was on a one-day official visit to South Sudan. He was accompanied by Roads and infrastructure Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen among others.

South Sudan's First Vice President Riek Machar was present at the press briefing. - Presidential Communication Service

