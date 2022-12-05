Nigeria: At-Risk-Programme - Govt Targets Over 57,000 Children in Sokoto

The programme seeks to help vulnerable and out-of-school children.

The Federal Government has commenced the implementation of the At-Risk-Children Programme, ARC-P in Sokoto State.

At least 60,000 street children and vulnerable young people are expected to benefit from the first phase of the programme.

ARC-P, an initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria, is designed to comprehensively address the cross-cutting concerns of children and young adults at risk thereby providing them with a life of dignity.

Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments, Maryam Uwais, made this known in a statement she personally signed and made available to PREMIUM TIMES.

She said 1,150 youth facilitators from the state were being trained in basic education, vocational and life skills.

Mrs Uwais said the basic training equips them to provide mentorship and guidance to the primary beneficiaries of the At-Risk-Children Programme, ARC-P.

She noted that the intervention in Sokoto was crucial in view of the rising numbers of out-of-school-children and young people who are exposed to various forms of vulnerability in the State.

"I am really happy that we are engaging in Sokoto because it is one of the states with the highest numbers of vulnerable children and youth. I am sure you saw the recent MPI results. We all have a responsibility because It's not all about Government. It's very important that we all put our hands together to support these children in whatever way we can so that they can come out and become useful to themselves, their communities and society at large.

"They have been out on the streets for too long and we need to give them an opportunity to live a productive life. We need to give them hope, we need to give them skills. We need to make them assets to their families. Many of them out there may have the cure to cancer in their brains, but they don't have the opportunities to harness their potential."