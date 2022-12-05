Ghana: Interplast Limited Wins Best Performer in Local Manufacturing of Mine Inputs Award

Interplast Limited, a leading producer of plastic pipe systems, has won the Best Performer in Local Manufacturing of Mine Inputs at the 8th Ghana Mining Industry Awards held in Accra on Friday.

The programme was on the theme "Advancing a Legacy of Sustainable and Responsible Mining through Innovation and Partnerships."

The awards is to promote, recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements and excellence in the mining industry.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times after the programme, the Sales Manager of Interplast Limited, Mr Emmanuel Adjettey, said his outfit was excited about the award, saying "This is not the first time we are winning this award."

He said for the past four years, Interplast Limited had consecutively won the Best Performer in Local Manufacturing of Mine Inputs award, indicating the award was in recognition of the good services the company was rendering to the mining industry.

"The award demonstrates that our efforts to serve the mining industry with the best of products and quality services, have been recognised," he said.

The Sales Manager said Interplast Limited had understood the mining industry and was producing innovative products to serve the needs of the sector.

Mr Adjettey said Interplast Limited also had a dedicated team serving the mining industry and promptly attending to their queries.

"We are not going to rest on our oars. The award is going to encourage us to work hard and come out with quality products and services for the mining industry," he said.

Mr Adjettey said Interplast established in 1970, is the leading producer of plastic pipe systems in West Africa.

The Sales Manager commended the Ghana Chamber of Mines for the award and also paid glowing tribute to the staff of Interplast Limited for their hard work which continued to make the company to win more laurels.