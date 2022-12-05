Ghana: CAMFED Lauded for Supporting National Farmers' Day

CAMFED Ghana, a non-gov-ernmental organisation, that promotes girl- child education and rights in Africa, has been recognised for its support towards this year's Central Regional Farmers' Day celebration held at Jukwa in the Hemang Lower Denkyira District.

The organisation also supported 40 entrepreneurs to showcase their products at an exhibition organised alongside the event.

The entrepreneurs were involved in solar irrigation shea butter, peanut butter, cereals and palm oil.

Besides, the support for the entrepreneurs, the organisation also supported the farmers' market at the grounds.

The market was to offer an opportunity for patrons to purchase farm produce at an affordable rate.

The Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, in an address, commended CAMFED Ghana for their decision to sponsor the farmers' market programme.

She explained that, the organisation had demonstrated its commitment towards empowering ladies in entrepreneurship and the nation's agricultural sector.

"CAMFED Ghana has shown that they are not into girl child education alone but also unearthing the potential of ladies in agriculture," she said.