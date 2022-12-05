Ghana: 15 Young Girls Graduate From Fashion Expression Project At Mafi Adidome

Mafi Adidome — International Needs, Ghana, an NGO on Friday graduated 15 young girls through a programme known as Fashion Expressions project at Mafi Adidome in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

Fashion Expressions programme seeks to advance and mentor aspiring fashion professionals and promote self agency on sexual and reproductive health to girls.

They went through six months of intensive training in garment construction, textile design, interior decor and fashion entrepreneurship among others.

The Executive Director of International Needs, Ghana, Mr Cromwell Awade, in his address urged fashion designers to make positive impacts in the world of fashion design, both locally and internationally.

According to him, there was the need for young people to take advantage of the Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) policy in the country to advance their businesses.

He said the International Labour Organisation had reported that the world was facing youth unemployment and the only alternative was for the youth to learn skills to employ themselves.

Mr Awade noted further that, they were entering the labour market at a significant time and multiple transformations in the global economy and technology.

He said the Centre for Empowerment and Enterprise Development (CEED) had prepared them to be motivated by godly values, justice, rights and a sense of purpose.

Mr Awade, therefore, advised the young girls to explore the power of fashion in solving socio-economic problems and needs of young women towards ensuring that, there was a promotion of self agency on sexual and reproductive health as well.

He further, commended the graduands for passing their National Vocational Training Institute Certification Exams as well.

Madam Fakor Mortoo of Fakor Garments Fashion urged the girls to take the fashion industry to another level, by improving on their skills and experience by learning new things daily to upgrade themselves.

She noted that, with determination they could become one of the best designers in the world, hence the need to work hard to achieve their desired goals.

Mr Barnabas Yisa, Country Representative of United Nations on Population Funds (UNFPA), a funding partner, in his remarks commended International Needs, Ghana and the graduands for their continuous improvement of education through vocational and entrepreneurial training for young women in the country.

He assured that his outfit would continue to support such initiative so as to make great impact on young people.