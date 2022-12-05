Ghana: GNFS Advises Personnel Protect Corporate Image

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has strongly cautioned personnel to desist from tendencies and behaviours that tend to tarnish the corporate image of the service.

The warning comes as an officer in uniform was seen drunk in a viral video circulating on social media.

The Director of Public Relations of the GNFS, Assistant Chief Fire Officer Grade One (ACFO 1), Timothy Osafo-Affum, in a statement copied the Ghanaian Times over the weekend said investigations had commenced into the misconduct of the said officer.

"The said officer is expected to be given expert psychological help and be made to face a Tribunal to look into his case," it read.

Management further noted that it took no exceptions to the video and such other related behaviours and would apply the necessary sanctions to any personnel of the service whose behaviour tend to bring the name of the service into disrepute.

"Management takes this behaviour very seriously and has thus set up a Tribunal to look into the conduct of the said Officer," the release stated.

Also, the general public has been encouraged to report any officer of the service who misconducted himself to the command of the service for appropriate action as the command was bent on maintaining a disciplined workforce.

"Management is therefore reminding all Personnel of the Service to abide by and comply with the Ghana National Fire Service Disciplinary Regulations (L. I. 1725), as anyone found going contrary to the Regulations shall face the full rigors of the law," it warned.