Ghana: East Mamprusi MCE Relishes Female Education in Municipality

The Municipal Chief Executive(MCE)for East Mamprusi in the North East Region, Hajia Rashida Mahama Poanaa, has called on female students to take their academic work seriously.

She said it was only education that can led them to be responsible people in society.

"I am a female and I am the MCE for East Mamprusi Municipal Assembly today, all this is because of education,"she added.

Hajia Poanaa said without education, she would not had gotten the opportunity of becoming MCE for the area.

The MCE made the statement in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Nalerigu on Monday.

She said education had been one of her priorities and as the MCE she would ensure that girls within her municipality get the needed resources to go back to school.

She told them to be serious with their books and see education as a tool in every part of their endeavours.

The MCE said as part of plans to equip the young girls in the municipality plans were far advanced to train female school dropouts in the area on skills development.

She said many of them would be given training in batik tie and dye, soap making, hairdressing, sewing and leather works.

She said because of the passion she had for girls in the area, she has sponsored more girls in education, especially at the tertiary education level in the municipality.

The MCE said if the young ones were given opportunity to develop their talent, they could explore it to the benefit of society.

She said they needed more attention from their parents than anyone else, hence the need for parents to look after their female children.

The MCE, therefore, appealed to parents not to take lightly the academic work of their female wards.2