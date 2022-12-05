Ghana: Former Ghaba Executives Awarded for Dedicated Service

Seven former national executive members of the Ghana Hairdressers (GHABA) have been awarded for their eight years contribution to the Association at its National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting in Accra on Wednesday.

The awardees, Mrs Joyce Appiah, Mrs Elisabeth Bossman, both former national presidents, Diana Akakpo, former national executive member and Beatrice Tindaana, former, national organiser.

The rest were Bebecca Hesse Lartey, former National Southern Sector Organiser and Comfort Addison, a former National Advisor and Evelyn Agyakwa, former executive member.

They were presented with citations, gifts and unspecified amount of money to honour them for the continuous dedication of service to GHABA.

The National President of GHABA, Ms Tina Yirenkyi, at the NEC meeting which sought to promote networking and discuss ways in improving the association, commended the awardees for their support and dedication to the association over the years.

"It was as a result of the hard work, dedication good leadership as pace setters who contributed their best to the success of our great Association," she added.

She said the former executives were still contributing their quota to the Association saying "they are currently assisting GHABA as council of elders who have been given counselling to the executives and members."

Ms Yirenkyihinted that there was an ongoing exercise to capture 12,000 of its members into a national data to know their needs in order to put in place policies to assist them.

"By next year, all members of GHABA would be captured onto the database to help in policies and any support from Government," she said.

She assured members of the national executives' continuous commitment in helping to achieve their goals as an Association.

Ms Yirenkyi appealed to members to be professional during the discharge of their duties.

Mrs Elisabeth Bossman on behalf of the awardees commended the national executives and its members for the honour done them and assured them of the continuous support to the Association to help them achieve their goals.

"As pioneers of this our great association, we assure you that we will continue to support members in all your endeavours to fulfill our mandate," she added.

The meeting was attended by national executives of the association, regional executives as well as family and friends of the awardees.