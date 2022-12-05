Ghana: Joint Patrol Team Bust 981 Parcels of Suspected Marijuana At Liero in Sissala West

A joint immigration and police personnel patrol team on Thursday impounded 981 parcels of items suspected to be marijuana and concealed in a house at Liero, a town around Fielmua in the Lambussie District of the Upper West Region.

The items were compressed in sacks and hidden away in rooms belonging to a man in the community whose name was withheld by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

According to a statement from the public relations officer of the GIS in the Region, Assistant Inspector Ibn Yussif Duranah Abdul-Mumin Seidu and copied to the media, the team was patrolling some new unapproved routes from Ghana to Burkina Faso when they received information about the items which were suspected to be marijuana.

The statement said the personnel advanced to the house and conducted a thorough search of all the rooms in the house and discovered the items which were packed in long white sacks.

It said the personnel called for additional hands and moved the items to the Hamile Border Post for further analysis by the appropriate agencies concerned.

The Hamile Border Commander of the GIS, Chief Superintendent Edward Owusu Ansah in the statement, expressed that in as much as the team appreciated recent collaboration between the service and residents, the GIS would not condone acts that were against the laws of the country.

He said the service would not relent on its oars to apprehend and bring wrong doers to book and called on residents to continue to collaborate with the service in that regard.

Meanwhile, the PRO in an interview with the Ghanaian Times on Sunday said no arrests had been made yet, even though the joint team had launched a man hunt for the prospective owners of the items.